BRIEF-Hikma says gets warning from U.S. FDA on Portugal manufacturing unit
#Healthcare
October 24, 2014 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Hikma says gets warning from U.S. FDA on Portugal manufacturing unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc

* Received a warning letter from U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Oct 23, 2014 related to inspection of its manufacturing facility in Portugal in march 2014

* Agency raised issues related to investigations and environmental monitoring at facility

* Hikma takes this matter very seriously and will work with FDA to fully resolve all outstanding issues

* At this point, Hikma does not anticipate that warning letter will impact manufacturing or distribution of products manufactured in its Portugal facility

* Does not believe that it will impact its financial guidance for 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
