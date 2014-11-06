FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hikma Pharma raises revenue growth forecast
#Healthcare
November 6, 2014 / 7:26 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Hikma Pharma raises revenue growth forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc :

* Raises guidance for 2014 to group revenue growth of around 7 pct

* Global injectables business is performing well, as we continue to capture specific market opportunities in US

* Raising guidance in injectables business to around 25 pct revenue growth in 2014, with adjusted operating margin of above 35 pct

* Revenue in our branded business is broadly in line with last year

* Continue to expect branded business to deliver low single digit revenue growth for full year, with an adjusted operating margin of around 21 pct

* Now expect generics business to deliver revenue of around $215 million in 2014, with an adjusted operating margin of around 55 pct

* Guidance for 2014 does not reflect any contribution from colchicine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
