April 17, 2013 / 7:34 AM / in 4 years

Hikma Pharma rejects sale of injectables business

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Received approaches for unit earlier this year

* Shares fall 6 pct

LONDON, April 17 (Reuters) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals said on Wednesday it would keep its fast-growing injectables business after weighing up a number of unsolicited approaches for the unit.

Jordan-based Hikma said in March that it was assessing third party interest in the business, although it was not seeking a sale.

Suitors were attracted to the quality of its products and the growth prospects for the unit, which is the second-biggest supplier of generic drugs injected by a syringe in the United States.

Several rivals were hit by quality problems last year, helping Hikma’s injectables revenue rise by nearly half.

Analysts said when the approaches were announced in March that the unit could fetch between $1 billion and $2 billion.

Shares in Hikma, which hit an all-time high of 1,048 pence on April 2, were trading 6 percent lower at 925 pence by 0732 GMT after the prospects of a sale receded.

Chief Executive Said Darwazah said that retaining and continuing to invest in injectables was the best option for shareholders.

“Injectables offers excellent long-term growth prospects and will remain an integral part of our overall growth strategy,” he said.

“By retaining the business, we will also continue to benefit from our diversified business model, which combines our global Injectables business with our oral generic business in the United States and our extensive presence and experience in the Middle East and North Africa.”

