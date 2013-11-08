FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hikma raises generics unit forecast on strong doxycycline sales
November 8, 2013 / 7:36 AM / 4 years ago

Hikma raises generics unit forecast on strong doxycycline sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc said it expects full-year revenue growth of 20 percent and raised its sales forecast for its generics unit as sales of antibiotic doxycycline continued to soar.

The drugmaker now expects full-year sales in its generic unit to be about $260 million.

The company, which makes and sells branded and generic drugs, has raised its full-year revenue forecast three times this year and said in August that it expected revenue from its generics unit to be about $230 million.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in June that there was a scarcity of doxycycline - an antibiotic used in the treatment of malaria and other infections - in the United States due to domestic manufacturing issues, adding that an acute shortage of substitutes was driving sales of the antibiotic. ()

Hikma shares closed at 1210 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Thursday.

