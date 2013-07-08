FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Hikma raises full-year revenue forecast
July 8, 2013 / 6:22 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Hikma raises full-year revenue forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects currency in second paragraph to dollars from pounds)

July 8 (Reuters) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc said it expects revenue to rise 17 percent in 2013, up from its previous forecast of 13 percent, boosted by strong sales of its generic antibiotic doxycycline.

The company said it expected full-year revenue of about $200 million and operating margins of more than 30 percent in its generic business. ($1 = 0.6719 British pounds) (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

