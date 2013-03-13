FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hikma Pharmaceuticals expects revenue to grow 10 percent in 2013
March 13, 2013 / 7:11 AM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Hikma Pharmaceuticals expects revenue to grow 10 percent in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 13 (Reuters) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC : * Auto alert - Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc final dividend 0.10 usd per

share * Auto alert - Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc total dividend 0.16 usd per

share * 2012 revenue $1,108.7 million * 2012 adjusted operating profit $193.8 million * Global injectables delivered 48.9% revenue growth * Increase in the full year dividend to 16.0 cents per share, up from 13.0

cents in 2011 * Currently expect injectables revenues will grow in the low double-digits in

2013 * Expect to deliver group revenue growth of around 10% this year * Source text

