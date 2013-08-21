FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hikma raises full-year revenue outlook on high doxycycline sales
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
August 21, 2013 / 6:32 AM / in 4 years

Hikma raises full-year revenue outlook on high doxycycline sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals said it expected full-year revenue to rise 20 percent as strong sales of its generic antibiotic doxycycline in the United States continue and reported a 93 percent jump in first-half profit.

The company, which makes and sells branded and generic drugs, said profit before tax rose to $111.6 million in the six months ended June 30, from $57.8 million a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Hikma’s pretax profit rose 158 percent.

Revenue increased 20 percent to $638.3 million.

Hikma shares closed at 1090 pence on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.