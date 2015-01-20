FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shenzhen-listed Hikvision plans up to $1 bln Hong Kong share sale-IFR
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 20, 2015 / 9:35 AM / 3 years ago

Shenzhen-listed Hikvision plans up to $1 bln Hong Kong share sale-IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology, one of the world’s largest suppliers of video surveillance equipment, plans a Hong Kong share offering of up to $1 billion as soon as the second quarter of 2015, IFR reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the deal.

China International Capital Corp (CICC) and Morgan Stanley are working on the transaction, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

The Shenzhen-listed company unveiled plans for the Hong Kong share sale in December, without specifying the timing or size for the deal.

Hikvision didn’t immediately respond to a Reuters emailed request for comment on the share sale plans. (Reporting by Fiona Lau and Ken Wang of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.