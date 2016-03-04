Tommy Hilfiger parent company must face claims over unpaid interns

A New York judge refused to dismiss a class action against PVH Corp, the parent company of Tommy Hilfiger U.S.A., by unpaid interns who say they should have been classified as employees.

In a decision posted Thursday, Justice Cynthia Kern of state Supreme Court in Manhattan said there were sufficient allegations of common management, interrelated operations and control over the interns’ working conditions for the case against the parent company to proceed.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1nmbqh0