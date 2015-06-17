FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hill-Rom to acquire Welch Allyn for about $2.05 bln
June 17, 2015 / 11:15 AM / 2 years ago

Hill-Rom to acquire Welch Allyn for about $2.05 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 17 (Reuters) - Hill-Rom Holdings Inc said it would acquire privately held Welch Allyn for about $2.05 billion to develop healthcare technologies for patients and caregivers.

Welch Allyn shareholders will receive $1.625 billion in cash and about 8.1 million newly-issued shares of Hill-Rom common stock.

At the closing of the deal, expected in September, Welch Allyn’s 75 shareholders will own about 13 percent of the combined company. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

