Hill-Rom to acquire Welch Allyn for about $2.05 bln

June 17 (Reuters) - Hill-Rom Holdings Inc said it would acquire privately held Welch Allyn for about $2.05 billion to develop healthcare technologies for patients and caregivers.

Welch Allyn shareholders will receive $1.625 billion in cash and about 8.1 million newly-issued shares of Hill-Rom common stock.

At the closing of the deal, expected in September, Welch Allyn’s 75 shareholders will own about 13 percent of the combined company. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)