Hillhouse seeks to up stake in Chinese ride-sharing firm Xiaoju Kuaizhi

BEIJING, June 25 (Reuters) - Hillhouse Capital Group, the hedge fund headed by Chinese billionaire Zhang Lei, is in talks with existing Xiaoju Kuaizhi investors to increase its stake in the Chinese ride-sharing firm, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Such a deal would see Hillhouse further add to its bets on the ride-sharing market. The hedge fund has agreed in recent days to lead a $1 billion debt-financing deal with global leader Uber, separate sources have said.

The hedge fund’s current stake in Xiaoju Kuaizhi is under 10 percent, according to the person familiar with the matter, and the size of the proposed share purchases is unknown.

Hillhouse is holding talks with Xiaoju Kuaizhi’s early venture capital investors, the source said, with large, late-stage investors including Alibaba Group Holding and Japan’s Softbank not expected to sell shares to the fund.

The talks are independent of a new fundraising effort officially kicked off last week by Xiaoju Kuaizhi to seek an additional $1.5 billion in capital. The sum has been raised to $2 billion in recent days due to strong investor demand for shares, sources said.

Sources close to Xiaoju Kuaizhi, which dominates the Chinese market, have played down any suggestion that Hillhouse’s dealings with the two ride-sharing companies could pose a conflict of interest.

They say the investment in U.S. company Uber will go toward its global operations and not toward competing with Xiaoju Kuaizhi in China, where Uber operates a separately-financed subsidiary but has struggled for traction.

Xiaoju Kuaizhi and Uber declined to comment. Hillhouse did not respond to a request for comment.

Xiaoju Kuaizhi was formed in February through the merger of China’s two leading ride-hailing companies, Didi Dache and Kuaidi Dache, holding a combined 90 percent market share. Hillhouse’s current stake in Xiaoju Kuaizhi stems from through an earlier investment in Didi Dache.

The $2 billion fundraising would value Xiaoju Kuaizhi at $15 billion. Credit Suisse and China Renaissance are advising the company on the fundraising. (Additional reporting by Paul Carsten in Beijing and Denny Thomas in Hong Kong; Editing by Pravin Char)