FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ON THE MOVE-Hilliard Lyons adds adviser duo in South Carolina
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 11, 2013 / 9:25 PM / in 5 years

ON THE MOVE-Hilliard Lyons adds adviser duo in South Carolina

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Hilliard Lyons, the Louisville, Kentucky-based brokerage firm, said on Friday it added a team of two veteran advisers from Scott & Stringfellow who managed $175 million in client assets.

Advisers Donald McDonald and Carol Carson moved to Hilliard Lyons after roughly a decade with Richmond, Virginia-based Scott & Stringfellow, the Richmond, Virginia-based investment banking and brokerage subsidiary of BB&T Corporation.

McDonald, who has worked in the industry for 30 years, joined as a senior vice president, while Carson, a 13-year industry veteran, joined as a vice president.

The advisers are based in Greenville, South Carolina.

Hilliard Lyons, founded in 1854, currently has 70 branches in 12 states across the United States.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.