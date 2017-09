May 27 (Reuters) - Poultry producer Pilgrim’s Pride Corp said it offered to buy packaged food company Hillshire Brands Co in a deal valued at $6.4 billion.

The cash offer of $45 per share represents a premium of about 22 percent to Hillshire’s Friday closing. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)