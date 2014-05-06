FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hillshire results beat estimates as sandwich sales rise
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 6, 2014 / 12:31 PM / 3 years ago

Hillshire results beat estimates as sandwich sales rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 6 (Reuters) - Hillshire Brands Co reported better-than-expected quarterly results, helped by strong sales of Jimmy Dean products including breakfast sandwiches.

Shares of the packaged meat company, formerly the food business of Sara Lee Corp, rose 4 percent in premarket trading.

The company’s sales rose 3.4 percent to $955 million as it raised prices to offset higher meat costs.

Net income from continuing operations was $42 million, or 35 cents per share, in the third quarter ended March 29, little changed from a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 46 cents per share.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 36 cents per share on sales of $939 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore and Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Don Sebastian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.