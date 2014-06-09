FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tyson Foods says wins bidding war for Hillshire Brands
June 9, 2014 / 11:46 AM / 3 years ago

Tyson Foods says wins bidding war for Hillshire Brands

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc said it reached a “unilaterally binding offer” to buy Hillshire Brands Co for $8.55 billion, including debt, beating out Pilgrim’s Pride Corp for the maker of Jimmy Dean sausages.

Tyson’s increased offer of $63 per share represents a premium of nearly 7 percent to Hillshire’s Friday closing price of $58.92.

Tyson, the world’s second largest meat processor after Brazil’s JBS SA, had earlier offered $50 per share, which valued Hillshire at $6.8 billion, including $500 million in debt.

Pilgrim’s Pride, majority owned by JBS, raised its offer to $55 per share last week from $45 per share, valuing Hillshire at $7.7 billion, including debt. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

