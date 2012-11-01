FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Hillshire Brands posts first-quarter profit
November 1, 2012 / 11:51 AM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-Hillshire Brands posts first-quarter profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects year-earlier per-share figure to $1.85 from $1.86)

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Hillshire Brands Co reported a quarterly net profit on Thursday versus a loss in the year-earlier period when the company was much bigger and called Sara Lee.

The newly independent meat company, which makes Hillshire Farm lunch meat and Jimmy Dean sausage, said net income was $53 million, or 43 cents per share, in the fiscal first quarter ended on Sept. 29, compared to a loss of $220 million, or $1.85 pe r share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, earnings were 51 cents per share in the latest quarter. (Reporting by Martinne Geller in New York; Editing by James Dalgleish)

