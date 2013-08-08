FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hillshire Brands net profit tumbles
#Market News
August 8, 2013 / 11:57 AM / in 4 years

Hillshire Brands net profit tumbles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Packaged foods company Hillshire Brands Co reported sharply lower quarterly net earnings on Thursday, after spinning off its coffee and tea business.

The maker of Jimmy Dean sausage and Ball Park hot dogs reported net income of $41 million, or 33 cents per share, in its fiscal fourth quarter, ended on June 29, compared to $599 million, or $5.02 per share, a year earlier.

The company, formerly known as Sara Lee, spun off its international coffee and tea business in June 2012 into D.E Master Blenders 1753 NV and changed its name to Hillshire Brands.

