Hillshire Brands sees flat sales in fiscal 2013

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Hillshire Brands Co forecast flat sales for the new fiscal year, and said operating segment income would be flat to down due to investments in marketing and innovation.

The maker of Ball Park hot dogs, Jimmy Dean sausages and Hillshire Farm lunch meat reported net sales of $4.09 billion for fiscal 2012, which ended on June 30.

Hillshire Brands, which became an independent company in June, did not report earnings for the fourth quarter or full year, due to the need to restate historical results to reflect accounting irregularities at discontinued operations.