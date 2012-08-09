FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hillshire Brands sees flat sales in fiscal 2013
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 9, 2012 / 12:10 PM / 5 years ago

Hillshire Brands sees flat sales in fiscal 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Hillshire Brands Co forecast flat sales for the new fiscal year, and said operating segment income would be flat to down due to investments in marketing and innovation.

The maker of Ball Park hot dogs, Jimmy Dean sausages and Hillshire Farm lunch meat reported net sales of $4.09 billion for fiscal 2012, which ended on June 30.

Hillshire Brands, which became an independent company in June, did not report earnings for the fourth quarter or full year, due to the need to restate historical results to reflect accounting irregularities at discontinued operations.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.