UPDATE 1-Hillshire sees '13 profit at high end after third-quarter beat

May 2 (Reuters) - Hillshire Brands Co reported quarterly earnings ahead of Wall Street estimates on Thursday, as the newly independent meat company works to build its brands and cut costs.

The maker of Ball Park hot dogs and Jimmy Dean sausages also said it expected full-year earnings at the high end of the range it had forecast earlier.

In the third quarter ended on March 30, net income was $93 million, or 75 cents per share. That compares with a net loss of $3 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier, before the company spun off its drink business into D.E Master Blenders 1753 NV.

On a continuing operations basis, earnings rose to 34 cents per share from 23 cents. And excluding one-time items, the profit was 35 cents per share.

On that basis, analysts on average were expecting 33 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net sales fell 1 percent to $924 million, hurt by a decline in the food service business.

The company now expects full-year earnings to be at the high end of its forecast range of $1.60 to $1.70 per share.