FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hilton will start marketing new high-yield bond Thursday
Sections
Featured
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Entertainment
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 18, 2013 / 8:22 PM / 4 years ago

Hilton will start marketing new high-yield bond Thursday

Natalie Harrison

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 18 (IFR) - Hilton Worldwide will begin marketing a USD3.25 billion high-yield bond on Thursday as part of a multi-billion refinancing ahead of its initial public offering, one of the banks managing the deal said on Wednesday.

The bond will be split between a USD1.25 billion eight-year non-call three year first-lien senior secured note and a USD2 billion senior note that will include an eight-year non-call five tranche and a 10-year non-call three.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch will be left lead. Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan and Wells Fargo are joint bookrunners.

The roadshow for the deal will begin on Thursday, with pricing scheduled for early to mid next week.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.