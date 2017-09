Aug 7 (Reuters) - Hilton Worldwide Inc has selected banks to lead an initial public offering, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

Hilton, owned by Blackstone Group LP, has selected Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America and Morgan Stanley to lead the deal.

Bank of America, Goldman Sachs and Blackstone declined to comment. Hilton, Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley could not be immediately reached for comment.