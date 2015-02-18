Hilton revenue rises 7 pct on higher occupancy

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, the owner of Conrad and Waldorf Astoria hotel brands, reported a 7 percent rise in quarterly revenue, as increased business travel drove up occupancy at most of its properties.

Revenue rose to $2.83 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $2.64 billion a year earlier.

Net income attributable to shareholders rose to $158 million, or 16 cents per share, from $26 million, or 3 cents per share.

On an adjusted basis, Hilton earned 17 cents per share.

Hilton’s fourth-quarter 2013 profit was adjusted for $306 million of pre-tax general, administrative and other expense, and $23 million of pre-tax interest expense, offset by a pre-tax gain on debt extinguishment of $229 million and an $87 million income tax benefit. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)