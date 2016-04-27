FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Hilton's quarterly profit more than doubles
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 27, 2016 / 10:10 AM / a year ago

REFILE-Hilton's quarterly profit more than doubles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 2 to says 31 cents per share, not 31 per share)

April 27 (Reuters) - Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, the owner of the Waldorf Astoria hotel chain, reported a quarterly profit that more than doubled, helped by tax benefits and higher room rates.

The net income attributable to stockholders rose to $309 million, or 31 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $150 million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding tax benefits, Hilton earned 17 cents per share in the latest quarter.

Revenue rose about 6 percent to $2.75 billion. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.