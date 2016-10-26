Hilton's revenue rises 1.6 pct on higher room rates

Oct 26 (Reuters) - The Waldorf Astoria hotel chain owner Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc reported a 1.6 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher room rates.

The company said net income attributable to its stockholders fell to $187 million, or 19 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $279 million, or 28 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Hilton earned 23 cents per share.

Revenue rose to $2.94 billion from $2.90 billion. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)