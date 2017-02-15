FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hilton's revenue rises 2.2 pct on higher bookings and prices
February 15, 2017 / 11:10 AM / 6 months ago

Hilton's revenue rises 2.2 pct on higher bookings and prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Hotel operator Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc reported a 2.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Wednesday, as more people booked its rooms at higher prices.

Net loss attributable to Hilton stockholders was $387 million, or $1.17 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31. The company reported net income of $814 million, or $2.47 per share, in the year-ago period.

Excluding items, the company earned 70 cents per share.

During the quarter, Hilton incurred an aggregate tax charge of $513 million related to corporate restructuring.

Revenue rose to $2.92 billion from $2.86 billion. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)

