Hilton to spin off real estate, timeshare businesses

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Hotels operator Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc said it would spin off a bulk of its real estate business into a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT).

The company also said it would spin off its timeshare business, Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV), into a separate publicly traded company.

Hilton, which owns Waldorf Astoria and Conrad hotel brands, reported a 1 percent rise in fourth-quarter revenue to $2.86 billion, helped by higher room rates. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)