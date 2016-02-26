FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hilton to spin off real estate, timeshare businesses
February 26, 2016 / 11:11 AM / 2 years ago

Hilton to spin off real estate, timeshare businesses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Hotels operator Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc said it would spin off a bulk of its real estate business into a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT).

The company also said it would spin off its timeshare business, Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV), into a separate publicly traded company.

Hilton, which owns Waldorf Astoria and Conrad hotel brands, reported a 1 percent rise in fourth-quarter revenue to $2.86 billion, helped by higher room rates. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

