REFILE-Hotel chain operator Hilton's revenue rises 9.6 pct

July 29 (Reuters) - Hotel chain operator Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc reported a 9.6 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher room rates and occupancy.

However, net income attributable to the company’s shareholders fell to $161 million, or 16 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30 from $209 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $2.92 billion from $2.67 billion. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)