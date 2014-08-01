Hilton profit jumps 35 pct on higher rates, occupancy

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc raised its earnings forecast for 2014 and reported a 35 percent jump in quarterly profit as increased business travel drove up occupancy and room rates at most of its properties.

Hilton said it expects full-year adjusted profit of 67-70 cents per share this year, up from 64-67 cents.

Net income attributable to shareholders rose to $209 million, or 21 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $155 million, or 17 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)