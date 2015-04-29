FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hilton profit up 22 pct on higher room rates, occupancy
April 29, 2015 / 10:15 AM / 2 years ago

Hilton profit up 22 pct on higher room rates, occupancy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - Hotel operator Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc reported a 22 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher room rates and increased occupancy.

Net income attributable to shareholders rose to $150 million, or 15 cents per share, in the first quarter ending March 31, from $123 million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 12 cents per share.

Revenue rose 10 percent to $2.60 billion. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

