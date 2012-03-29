UPDATE 1-Hilton Food pretax profit up on Denmark startup

* FY2011 pretax profit rises 10 pct to 24.5 mln stg

March 29 (Reuters) - British meat packing firm Hilton Food Group’s full-year pretax profit rose 10 percent partly helped by production at its new facility in Denmark.

The company, which generates over three-fourths of its revenue outside the United Kingdom, raised its final dividend by 8 percent to 8 pence per share.

Hilton Food, whose clients include food retailers like Tesco and Ahold, said it would continue to grow in 2012 despite constrained consumer spending and high prices for meat and commodities in Europe.

Pretax profit grew 10 percent to 24.5 million pounds ($38.83 million) from 22.2 million pounds a year ago.

Revenue rose 13.6 percent to 981.3 million pounds.

Production volume grew 6 percent in 2011, with 77 percent of production outside the UK.

The company said the robotic store order picking facility for Danish retailer Coop Danmark A/S was scheduled to start in the second quarter.

The Cambridgeshire, Britain-based company’s shares, which gained over 12 percent in the last one year, closed at 295 pence on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange.