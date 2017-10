LONDON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Hilton Food Group PLC : * H1 profit after tax 9.6 mln stg vs 9.6 mln stg a year earlier * H1 turnover 543 mln stg, up 9.4 pct * Interim dividend of 3.4 pence per share vs 3.1 pence a year earlier * In 2012 likely to deliver levels of profitability similar to 2011