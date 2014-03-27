FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 27, 2014 / 7:26 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Hilton Food FY revenue rises 9.1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - Hilton Food Group Plc :

* FY revenue rose 9.1 pct to 1.12 bln stg

* Final dividend 9.1 pence per share

* Revenue growth of 9.1 pct, with increases in UK, Denmark and Holland

* FY operating profit of 25.8 mln stg (2012: 26.0 mln stg)

* Net income in 2013 at 17.8 mln stg was 1.4 pct higher than in 2012 (17.6 mln stg)

* During 2014 material capital expenditure will be incurred at facilities in Huntingdon which will enable planned UK volume increases for Tesco

* CEO says capital expenditure over this period has totalled over 165 mln stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
