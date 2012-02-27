FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea Hi-Mart top shareholder says may adjust bidding schedule
February 27, 2012 / 3:10 AM / 6 years ago

S.Korea Hi-Mart top shareholder says may adjust bidding schedule

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 27 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Eugene Corp said it might need to reschedule the bidding for electronics retailer Hi-Mart, of which it is the top shareholder, after news the firm was facing an investigation by prosecutors.

A spokesman at Eugene said, however, that shareholders were still willing to sell their controlling stake, worth about $900 million. Initial bids were originally due this week.

An official at the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office confirmed it raided Hi-Mart’s headquarters on Saturday as part of a probe into alleged embezzlement and tax evasion by senior executives.

Shares in Hi-Mart tumbled by the intraday limit of 15 percent on Monday. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)

