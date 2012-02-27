FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea's Hi-Mart bidding pushed back - top shareholder
February 27, 2012 / 7:31 AM / in 6 years

S.Korea's Hi-Mart bidding pushed back - top shareholder

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Bidding for a majority stake in South Korea’s Hi-Mart Co Ltd has been delayed, top shareholder Eugene Corp said, following news that senior executives of the electronics retailer were being investigated by prosecutors, sending its shares lower on Monday.

“Potential buyers will be notified of a detailed schedule later after discussions with the sale manager,” Eugene said in a joint statement with other shareholders.

Initial bids for the 57.6 percent combined stake, which attracted interest from domestic retailers and also likely from British grocer Tesco Plc, were due before the end of February, sources told Reuters previously. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Chris Lewis)

