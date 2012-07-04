Hi-mart: Lotte picked as preferred bidder for stake sale

SEOUL, July 4 (Reuters) - Hi-mart Co, South Korea’s biggest electronics retailer, said on Wednesday that its top shareholders have selected retailer Lotte Shopping Co as the preferred bidder for a controlling stake in Hi-mart.

Hi-mart said on Tuesday that shareholders had rejected a request by private equity firm MBK Partners to extend its exclusive negotiating rights to buy the stake, re-opening the door to rival bidder Lotte.

A source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters that MBK walked away from the auction after it found a worse-than-expected deterioration in the business.