FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hi-mart sellers refuse to extend exclusive talks with MBK Partners
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
July 3, 2012 / 2:01 AM / in 5 years

Hi-mart sellers refuse to extend exclusive talks with MBK Partners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 03 (Reuters) - Shareholders selling a controlling stake in Hi-mart Co Ltd refused to extend exclusive negotiations with preferred bidder MBK Partners on Monday, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

Hi-mart shareholders including Eugene Corp, Hi-mart Chairman Sun Jong-koo have put up for sale a combined stake of 65.25 percent that was worth 744.6 billion won ($650 million) as of Monday’s close.

Hi-mart said in a regulatory filing on June 25 its major shareholders had picked local private equity fund MBK Partners as the preferred bidder, ahead of Lotte Shopping. (Reporting By Joyce Lee, additional reporting by Stephen Aldred; Editing by Denny Thomas and John Mair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.