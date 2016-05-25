FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Himiko announces shareholding structure changes after takeover bid
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 25, 2016 / 7:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Himiko announces shareholding structure changes after takeover bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Himiko Co Ltd :

* Says a Japan-based company has purchased 7,172,535 shares of the company through take over bid during the period from March 22 to May 24

* Says purchase price was 2,059 yen per share

* As a result, the Japan-based company became the top shareholder of the company with 98.7 percent voting rights (7,172,535 shares), up from 0 percent

* RISA PARTNERS, the parent company of the Japan-based company, became the new parent company of Himiko

* Says the previous top shareholder holds no voting rights in Himiko, down from 34.5 percent (2,506,050 shares)

* Says Osamu Shibata, the second major shareholders, holds no voting rights in Himiko, down from 57.2 percent (4,158,020 shares)

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/wVJiFC

Further company coverage:

Beijing Headline News

