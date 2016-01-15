FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 15, 2016 / 9:26 AM / 2 years ago

Hindustan Unilever Q3 profit falls 22 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Jan 15 (Reuters) - India’s largest consumer goods firm, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, said on Friday its profit slumped 22 percent, missing analysts’ estimates, as weak demand in rural India continued to hurt sales.

The Indian unit of Anglo-Dutch consumer group Unilever reported October-December earnings of 9.71 billion rupees, well below the 12.52 billion rupees posted during the same period a year ago. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had expected 10.56 billion rupees.

HUL, which is seen as a barometer of Indian consumer sentiment, has been forced to cut prices on key products in recent months, as households have been squeezed because of a weak monsoon and rising food prices. (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Sunil Nair)

