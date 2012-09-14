FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Hindalco seeks prompt coal, Jaypee buys capes
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
September 14, 2012 / 2:55 PM / 5 years ago

India's Hindalco seeks prompt coal, Jaypee buys capes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Indian spot buying of thermal coal has been slow to revive after the seasonal monsoon hiatus of June-September but some tenders are being issued now that South African prices have fallen close to a two-year low, suppliers said.

“The big tenders still haven’t come out yet, which usually spurs some buying but there’s definitely more spot interest and the lower prices are helping,” one major supplier to the Indian market said.

Aluminium smelter Hindalco is seeking two panamax cargoes of South African coal under a tender which closes next week, while Jaypee Cement has bought four South African capes, they said.

Prompt South African prices were trading at around $83.50 a tonne on Friday, having dropped to $82.50 on Thursday for a small parcel for almost immediate loading.

Prices hit a two-year low of $81.65 in June but have crept into a higher range since then while remaining under short-term pressure due to tepid spot buying in both Asia and Europe.

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

GRAPHIC: S.Africa's coal exports with breakdown of China, India shipments: r.reuters.com/byx89r

GRAPHIC: FOB Richards Bay South African coal prices - here

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig; editing by James Jukwey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.