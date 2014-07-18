FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Hindalco board approves up to $830 mln fund-raising plan
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 18, 2014 / 12:36 PM / 3 years ago

India's Hindalco board approves up to $830 mln fund-raising plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, July 18 (Reuters) - Indian metals producer Hindalco Industries Ltd said on Friday its board had approved a plan to raise up to 50 billion rupees ($829.5 million) by selling shares to institutions or through other options.

Hindalco, one of the country’s leading aluminium and copper producers, is part of the Aditya Birla conglomerate.

Indian companies are expected to raise billions of dollars this year through share sales, riding on a surge in the stock market and an anticipated economic recovery. ($1 = 60.2800 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.