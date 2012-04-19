FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Hindalco to raise 30 bln rupees via bonds at 9.55 pct-sources
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
April 19, 2012 / 3:25 AM / 5 years ago

India's Hindalco to raise 30 bln rupees via bonds at 9.55 pct-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, April 19 (Reuters) - Indian non-ferrous metals producer Hindalco Industries plans to raise 30 billion rupees ($580 million) in 10-year bonds at 9.55 percent, two sources with knowledge of the deal said on Thursday.

Standard Chartered Bank and HDFC Bank are arrangers to the deal, they said.

The company, part of the diversified Aditya Birla Group, is striking quickly after the Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday cut interest rates by a bigger-than-expected 50 basis points. ($1 = 51.7250 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.