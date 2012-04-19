India's Hindalco to raise 30 bln rupees via bonds at 9.55 pct-sources

MUMBAI, April 19 (Reuters) - Indian non-ferrous metals producer Hindalco Industries plans to raise 30 billion rupees ($580 million) in 10-year bonds at 9.55 percent, two sources with knowledge of the deal said on Thursday.

Standard Chartered Bank and HDFC Bank are arrangers to the deal, they said.

The company, part of the diversified Aditya Birla Group, is striking quickly after the Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday cut interest rates by a bigger-than-expected 50 basis points. ($1 = 51.7250 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)