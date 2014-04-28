FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hindustan Unilever Q4 net profit up 11 pct, beats forecast
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 28, 2014 / 9:51 AM / 3 years ago

Hindustan Unilever Q4 net profit up 11 pct, beats forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, April 28 (Reuters) - Hindustan Unilever Ltd said on Monday its fourth-quarter net profit rose 11 percent year-on-year, beating analyst estimates even as its sales lagged estimates.

The Indian unit of Anglo-Dutch Unilever Plc made a net profit of 8.7 billion rupees ($143.4 million) for the quarter ending March 31, compared with a profit of 7.87 billion rupees in the same period a year earlier.

Sales at India’s largest manufacturer of household products and consumer goods rose 8.9 percent to 69.4 billion rupees, lower than estimates.

Analysts had expected a net profit of 8.5 billion rupees and net sales of 70 billion rupees for the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine Estimates. ($1 = 60.6550 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.