FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Hindustan Copper 4 pct share sale fully covered
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 23, 2012 / 10:16 AM / 5 years ago

India's Hindustan Copper 4 pct share sale fully covered

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUMBAI, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The Indian government’s 4 percent stake sale in state-run copper producer Hindustan Copper Ltd through a share auction was fully covered by 3.25 p.m. (0955 GMT), stock exchange data showed on Friday.

The auction had received bids for 38.84 million shares, data from the National Stock Exchange website showed. Details on bid prices were not immediately available. The government is selling 37.01 million shares in the auction but has the option to sell a further 51.71 million shares.

New Delhi aims to raise 300 billion rupees ($5.5 billion) through share sales in state-run companies in the current fiscal year that ends in March 2013. It has drawn a blank, thus far, as weak market conditions have deterred public issues or auctions.

Hindustan Copper shares slumped by the maximum daily limit of 20 percent to 212.95 rupees, after the government on Thursday set a floor price of 155 rupees for the share auction. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra and Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.