REFILE-BRIEF-Hindustan Unilever June-qtr profit up about 4 pct

SINGAPORE, July 28 (Reuters) - July 28 (Reuters) - Hindustan Unilever Ltd : * Says June-quarter net profit 10.57 billion rupees * Says June-quarter net sales 75.71 billion rupees versus 66.87 billion rupees

year ago * Says 13% domestic consumer sales growth in June quarter * Says results of the quarter include a one time credit of about 320 million

rupees * Consensus forecast for June-quarter net profit was 9.66 billion rupees * Source text: bit.ly/WJn9tu * Further company coverage