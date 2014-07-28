FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-BRIEF-Hindustan Unilever June-qtr profit up about 4 pct
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
July 28, 2014 / 9:06 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-BRIEF-Hindustan Unilever June-qtr profit up about 4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Fixes formatting)

SINGAPORE, July 28 (Reuters) - July 28 (Reuters) - Hindustan Unilever Ltd : * Says June-quarter net profit 10.57 billion rupees * Says June-quarter net sales 75.71 billion rupees versus 66.87 billion rupees

year ago * Says 13% domestic consumer sales growth in June quarter * Says results of the quarter include a one time credit of about 320 million

rupees * Consensus forecast for June-quarter net profit was 9.66 billion rupees * Source text: bit.ly/WJn9tu * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.