#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 2, 2012 / 10:51 AM / 5 years ago

S'pore's Hi-P Q1 profit down 91 pct, sees robust orders

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 2 (Reuters) - Singapore electronics maker Hi-P International reported on Wednesday a 91 percent drop in quarterly net profit despite higher revenue, but said it expects robust orders in the second half.

Hi-P, which supplies parts to companies including BlackBerry maker Research in Motion Ltd and Apple Inc, earned S$1.5 million ($1.2 million) in the three months ended March, down from S$17.9 million a year earlier.

Hi-P’s first-quarter net profit was also sharply lower than the October-December figure of S$9.4 million.

The fall in earnings was due to lower gross margin, the introduction of additional capacity and increased provision for impairment losses, the company said.

Hi-P’s revenue rose 14 percent to S$278.4 million from a year ago.

“Based on the group’s marketing efforts to new and existing customers, the group believes that orders will be robust in the second half of 2012,” Hi-P said in its earnings statement. ($1 = 1.2358 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)

