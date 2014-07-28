FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hiscox H1 pretax profit falls
#Credit Markets
July 28, 2014 / 6:17 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Hiscox H1 pretax profit falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Hiscox Ltd :

* Interim dividend up 7.1 percent to 7.5 pence per share

* H1 profit before tax of 124.6 mln stg impacted by 51 mln stg foreign exchange swing (from 2013)

* Gross premiums written growing by 4.6 pct in local currency

* Hiscox Re premium income down by 21.6 percent (13.0 pct in local currency) as pressure on rates continues

* Expect a more normal claims pattern will resume and there will be less money across market to pay for losses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

