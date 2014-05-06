FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hiscox sees rates in many lines to remain under pressure
#Credit Markets
May 6, 2014 / 6:21 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Hiscox sees rates in many lines to remain under pressure

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 6 (Reuters) - Hiscox Ltd

* Gross written premiums grew by 2.3% in local currency, with a small decrease in sterling to £501.6 million (2013: £506.1 million)

* Market is softening, but conditions in many of our insurance lines are good -ceo

* Retail businesses continue to benefit from long-term investment in brand and acquisition of directasia represents another important milestone-ceo

* Rates in reinsurance continue to decline

* US catastrophe market, already affected by a benign period for claims, continues to overreact to new capital with inevitable results

* Q1 saw a diverse list of losses, including marine liability, upstream energy and movie production claims

* Group also has a small exposure to tragic malaysian airline flight 370 and korean ferry loss

* Claims for UK floods and storms in 2014 have been reserved at net £10 million, up from £5 million incurred by mid-february

* Expect rates in many lines to remain under pressure, particularly in absence of any catastrophes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
