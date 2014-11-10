FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 10, 2014 / 7:16 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Hiscox says gross written premiums at 1.36 bln stg in 9 months to end-Sept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Hiscox Ltd :

* Gross written premiums at 1.36 billion pounds (2013: 1.37 billion pounds) for first nine months of year to Sept 30, 2014

* With rates, co experiencing same environment as everyone else in reinsurance; our portfolio is down 15 pct in U.S. and down 10 pct in international business.

* Net loss of $11 million from hurricane Odile which hit Mexican peninsula in september

* “Continue to grow particularly in U.S., London market and Europe, while we sensibly reduce our catastrophe reinsurance book” -CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
