BRIEF-Insurer Hiscox says 9-month premiums up 6.4 pct
November 5, 2012 / 7:06 AM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Insurer Hiscox says 9-month premiums up 6.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Hiscox Ltd : * Gross written premiums increased year on year by 6.4% to £1,244.4 million * Average rate rises of up to 5% in errors and omissions (e&o) business so far

this year * Our reserves for the Costa Concordia remain unchanged at net US$20 million. * The investment return to 30 September 2012 was +2.7% year to date * Retail business in the UK remained broadly flat with growth of 1.1% to £283.0

million (2011: £280.0 million * Says in a good position to absorb any losses from superstorm Sandy * Very manageable exposure to crop losses caused by drought conditions in the

US

