MOVES-Insurer Hiscox makes two hires to boost professional risks practice
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
March 2, 2016 / 3:27 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Insurer Hiscox makes two hires to boost professional risks practice

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - Insurer Hiscox Ltd made two appointments to boost its professional risks practice.

Hiscox named Sean Heardon as vice president and head of financial services and Maureen LePiane as senior vice president and head of middle market E&O.

Heardon come from Chubb Specialty Insurance, while LePiane previously led the E&O practice group at Allianz Global.

Both will report to Neil Lipuma, head of the professional risks practice for Hiscox USA. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
